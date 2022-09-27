Peek inside the new hospital in Bratislava's Bory district

The hospital will open in March 2023.

The new hospital in the Bratislava's Bory district. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

It is as if you are in the TV show House: M. D. A room with glass doors, a single bed, and a large bathroom. Modern operating rooms. The company Svet Zdravia belonging to the Penta group showed Sme daily what its hospital in Bratislava's Bory district looks like from the inside.

Penta will open the hospital, located in the northwest of the capital, next spring. It should be fully operational from the autumn of 2023. Among other departments, the hospital will house a maternity ward, oncology, traumatology, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, and department for metabolic and digestive disorders.

The five-story facility will have 400 beds, each room with one bed. Moreover, it will be equipped with 14 operating rooms, an emergency department, and a children's emergency department. The construction cost €240 million.

Although a private hospital, examination and hospitalization will be free of charge. The medical facility has the ambition to conclude contracts with all health insurance companies.

Self-service kiosks and a large canteen

People enter the hospital through a spacious vestibule with a reception. There will be self-service kiosks for registering patients and visitors. Right next to the entrance will be a large restaurant serving not only patients and visitors, but also staff.