Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Nov 2022 at 14:50

Who helped with the Volvo, Istropolis and Lido projects?

The largest real estate deals law firms have worked on.

author
Tomáš Vašuta
External contributor
Eurovea 2 reconstruction.Eurovea 2 reconstruction. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

The arrival of carmaker Volvo, and the preparation of the Nové Lido and Nový Istropolis real estate projects, were among the biggest deals that the largest law firms in Slovakia active in real estate and development were involved over the past 12 months. The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily asked those law firms about their most intriguing and most important mandates in this field.

In most cases, the legal services concerned multifunctional projects. However, the lawyers also assisted with logistics sites and the construction of geothermal wells in projects whose value approached half a billion euros.

Real estate & Development: 10 largest law firms

  1. Advokátska kancelária RELEVANS
  2. HKV Law Firm
  3. SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA
  4. GARAJ & Partners
  5. Bartošík Šváby
  6. RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
  7. BDO Legal
  8. BBH
  9. HAVEL & PARTNERS
  10. Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners

* ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2021): number of points for deals from this category (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

The fifth carmaker

The most discussed investment in recent months has been the arrival of a fifth major carmaker to Slovakia. Volvo Cars announced in July 2022 that it will build a brand new plant, with a price tag of €1.2 billion, near Košice. Legal services played a role in this project.

Assistance to Valaliky Industrial Park, an entity owned by the Economy Ministry, was provided by the Ružička and Partners law firm.

“Our law firm led negotiations over the investment agreement and related contracts, provided assistance to the client on state aid and property settlement, and comprehensively covered the public procurement processes related to the construction of a strategic area and related external infrastructure,” said partner Ján Azud.

The same law firm also provided assistance to the Kooperativa insurance company on its participation in a public support scheme to develop affordable rental flats. Legal services provided by other law firms were also related to major residential property projects.

The Relevans law firm, which tops the ranking in the Real Estate category, stood behind two bigger projects in this segment. It provided legal assistance on the Eurovea City and Nové Lido projects, both developed by J&T Real Estate (JTRE). In the case of Lido, the project concerns the construction of a new district that will stand on the right bank of the Danube, between the Old Bridge and the Apollo Bridge.

