Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Nov 2022

McDonald’s trademark is defended, and a website’s blocking is questioned

Two proceedings related to questions of responsibility on the internet appeared among the cases in the Intellectual Property category.

Adam Valček
McDonald's.McDonald's. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

Anybody owning a smartphone that runs the Android operating system or uses Google’s Chrome internet browser will have had to agree to the terms of use when launching them for the first time. The compliance of these conditions with the Slovak and Czech legal systems is supervised by the Havel & Partners law firm that provides legal advice on intellectual property rights to the US corporation Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Havel & Partners received its mandate in 2016.

“It concerns mostly assessing and setting the terms of use of the products, their development, expanding functionality and modifications,” said partner Štepán Štarha. “A large part of the agenda is the copyright protection of companies in the Alphabet group.”

IP: 10 largest law firms

  1. HAVEL & PARTNERS
  2. Bukovinský & Chlipala
  3. BRICHTA & PARTNERS
  4. Allen & Overy
  5. Paul Q
  6. G. Lehnert
  7. Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners
  8. TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
  9. IKRÉNYI & REHÁK
  10. STANĚK VETRÁK & PARTNERI

* ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2021): number of IP deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

​Havel & Partners defended its top spot in the Intellectual Property category of the latest edition of the Largest Law Firms ranking, composed by The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily. Each of the 10 largest law firms in this field were permitted to reference one deal, details of which could be published.

Room for boutique law firms

For the first time, law firms with revenues below €1 million could also be listed in the ranking this year.

“After consulting the market players we decided to take into consideration law firms with lower revenues because big full-service law firms do not compete for clients solely with one another, but also with smaller specialised, so-called boutique, law firms,” said Ján Pallo, publisher of The Slovak Spectator.

Largest law firms in Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: Inflation will make Christmas poorer for some in Slovakia

Bratislava piles deicing substance, Slovakia commemorates anniversary of its biggest air disaster and a fake website exploits name of the country's central bank.


2 h
Tourists walk along the road in Tatranská Lomnica in the High Tatras on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Weekend: Let Christmas magic in Bratislava begin

A Slovak who trains NBA players, walk in the Little Carpathians, and Bratislava events.


6 h
NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

Slovakia's central bank governor again faces corruption charges

Peter Kažimír served as finance minister under Smer governments. He says he is innocent.


24. nov
Investment Minister Veronika Remišová of the Za Ľudí party.

Investment minister: Approved €13 billion from EU last chance to get off ground

The Commission has also approved a climate-neutrality transition plan for three Slovak regions.


24. nov

