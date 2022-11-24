Regulation law in Slovakia

Ranking of largest law firms and their major deals for this category.

In this article, we are bringing the 2022 ranking of law firms in the Regulation & Compliance category.

Regulation & Compliance: 10 largest law firms Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners Dagital Legal POLÁČEK & PARTNERS URBAN GAŠPEREC BOŠANSKÝ RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS Dentons Europe CS LLP SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA ČECHOVÁ & PARTNERS TaylorWessing e/n/w/c Kinstellar * ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2021): number of Regulation & Compliance deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

Largest firms’ major deals

1. Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners

Deal: Energetický a průmyslový holding, a. s. (2021 – Ongoing); Legal assistance to the client on Slovak regulatory frameworks in the area of energy and setting up corresponding compliance processes.

2. Dagital Legal

Deal: Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s. (2018 – Ongoing); Data protection-related advisory, including ongoing updating of documentation, conducting various analyses and legal representation in proceedings.

3. POLÁČEK & PARTNERS

Deal: More than 10 green energy producers (2021 – Ongoing); Legal assistance regarding obligatory repowering process, comments on proposed legislation and representation in price proceedings before the ÚRSO regulatory office.

The Slovak Spectator, in cooperation with the Finstat company, has been bringing the professional and general public a more comprehensive picture of law services in Slovakia since 2014.

Find more details about the ranking methodology here.