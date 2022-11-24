Regulation law in Slovakia

In this article, we are bringing the 2022 ranking of law firms in the Regulation & Compliance category.
Regulation & Compliance: 10 largest law firms
- Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners
- Dagital Legal
- POLÁČEK & PARTNERS
- URBAN GAŠPEREC BOŠANSKÝ
- RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
- Dentons Europe CS LLP
- SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA
- ČECHOVÁ & PARTNERS
- TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
- Kinstellar
* ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2021): number of Regulation & Compliance deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)
Largest firms’ major deals
1. Malata, Pružinský, Hegedüš & Partners
Deal: Energetický a průmyslový holding, a. s. (2021 – Ongoing); Legal assistance to the client on Slovak regulatory frameworks in the area of energy and setting up corresponding compliance processes.
2. Dagital Legal
Deal: Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s. (2018 – Ongoing); Data protection-related advisory, including ongoing updating of documentation, conducting various analyses and legal representation in proceedings.
3. POLÁČEK & PARTNERS
Deal: More than 10 green energy producers (2021 – Ongoing); Legal assistance regarding obligatory repowering process, comments on proposed legislation and representation in price proceedings before the ÚRSO regulatory office.
The Slovak Spectator, in cooperation with the Finstat company, has been bringing the professional and general public a more comprehensive picture of law services in Slovakia since 2014.
Find more details about the ranking methodology here.