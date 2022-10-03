Items in shopping cart: View
3. Oct 2022 at 1:02 I Modified at at 9:24

Four people die after car hits bus stop in Bratislava

Buses do not stop at Zochova until midday, traffic coordinated by the police.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A car crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava on October 2, 2022, killing at least four people.A car crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava on October 2, 2022, killing at least four people. (Source: Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook)

A car crashed into a bus stop in the Bratislava city centre on Sunday night, claiming four lives.

According to PM Eduard Heger, young people are among the victims.

Six people suffered injuries, the police has told the Sme daily. Two of them were placed into an induced coma.

The accident happened shortly after 22:15 at the Zochova bus stop on Staromestská Street, a busy street located close to the Presidential Palace. The street connects the city centre with the most populous Bratislava borough, Petržalka.

Several people were waiting for a bus at the time of the accident.

(Source: Slovak Police/Facebook)
Many students return to Bratislava on Sunday evening. Some change buses at Zochova to reach the Mlynská Dolina student houses where Comenius University students live.

After arriving at the scene, fire fighters had to free people from the car and from under the car.

All rescue services, including 21 fire fighters, were on site during the night.

At night, Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo alleged on Facebook that the car driver was under the influence when they sent their car into the bus stop.

The information was confirmed by Police Head Štefan Hamran in the morning, the Rádio Slovensko public radio reported. The aggressive driver and a person in the passenger seat were detained. The driver's blood alcohol level was 1.6 and the passenger's blood alcohol level was 1, Hamran said.

Traffic along Staromestská Street towards Most SNP had been closed until the early morning. Police officers are coordinating traffic in the area - on the way to Petržalka.

Tailbacks are forming in this part of the city.

Public transport lines (31, 39, 80, 83 ,84, 93, 94 and 184) do not stop at Zochova until Monday noon. Buses are diverted through SNP Square and the Rázusovo Nábrežie watefront, Vallo said.

Several politicians, including the president and the prime minister, have expressed condolences to the families of four victims and sent wishes and prayers to the injured.

