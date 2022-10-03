PM Heger: East Slovakia village became target of Russian propaganda

Mayor of Ladomirová had to be given protection.

PM Eduard Heger at the WW1 military cemetery in the village of Ladomirová, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) urged people to be cautious, to verify information on the Internet, and not to fall for hoaxes.

On Saturday, October 1, he visited a World War 1 military cemetery in Ladomirová, a municipality in the eastern-Slovak Prešov Region.

In September, the Russian embassy claimed that mayor Vladislav Cuper had had graves of the Russian Tsarist Army soldiers levelled. The information was quickly adopted and spread by the Russian media. At the same time, General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka adopted the Russian Embassy's claims and said he would have them investigated.

The police were quick to denounce the claims and called them fabricated lies.

Propaganda target

According to Heger, Ladomirová has become a target of propaganda in recent weeks, rousing hatred and anger among people.