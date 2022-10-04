Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Oct 2022 at 18:38  I Premium content

A group of far-right MPs helps Matovič save his ministerial post

The former coalition party SaS open to early elections now.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Lawmakers during a no-confidence vote against Finance Minister Igor Matovič on October 4, 2022.Lawmakers during a no-confidence vote against Finance Minister Igor Matovič on October 4, 2022. (Source: Jaroslav Novák)

Finance Minister Igor Matovič, and leader of the strongest ruling party OĽaNO, survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.

Seventy-three MPs of 124 present MPs voted for the motion on October 4, but 76 votes were required.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Igor Matovič

Top stories

Anti-government protest organised by the opposition Smer party in Bratislava, September 2022.

Poll mired in controversy reveals many Slovaks’ wish for Russian victory

Despite heated debate over the methodology used in the survey, experts are not shocked by the latest findings.


10 h

News digest: Video shows Bratislava bus stop tragedy

The Biennial of Animation Bratislava kicks off, Slovakia summons Russia's chargé d'affaires.


3. oct
Igor Matovič in parliament

If in doubt, blame journalists: Matovič follows the demagogues’ playbook

Former PM accuses the press in attempt to divert attention from his failures.


3. oct
A car crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava on October 2, 2022, killing at least four people.

Four people die after car hits bus stop in Bratislava

Buses do not stop at Zochova until midday, traffic coordinated by the police.


3. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad