A group of far-right MPs helps Matovič save his ministerial post

Finance Minister Igor Matovič, and leader of the strongest ruling party OĽaNO, survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.
Seventy-three MPs of 124 present MPs voted for the motion on October 4, but 76 votes were required.
The former coalition party SaS open to early elections now.
