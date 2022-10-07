News digest: Bratislava's main railway station gets a facelift

Who are the wealthiest Slovaks? The driver in last weekend's Bratislava road crash tragedy will be prosecuted at large. And Sládek's photos: an invitation to discover the capital's Old Town.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Friday, October 7 edition of Today in Slovakia – the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

For weekend events and news on travel and culture in Slovakia, see the latest edition of our Spectacular Slovakia newsletter.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Bratislava’s main station is getting a facelift, ahead of full reconstruction

Bratislava's main railway station. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The main railway station in Bratislava, which is notorious for its semi-derelict condition, should look a little prettier by Christmas. In late September, Bratislava City Council launched work to enhance the area in front of the main station, based on a project by the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB). The two-month improvement project is a temporary solution, pending the station's full reconstruction.

Feature story for today

Kuzmányho Street (Source: Courtesy of Anton Sládek)

Photographer mapped shortcuts above Bratislava’s Old Town

As a small boy, photographer Anton Sládek lived on Lermontovova Street in Bratislava’s Old Town. His father, an assistant at the University of Economics, once took him to his office on Palisády Street via a shortcut from Vlčkova Street up the stairs to Marótyho Street.

“It left a magical impression on me,” recalled the photographer, in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

These shortcuts, of which there are several in this part of the city, fascinate Sládek to this day. He has made them the subject of his latest photo book, entitled Skratky (Shortcuts).

Related article

Related article Photographer mapped shortcuts above Bratislava’s Old Town Read more

More stories on Spectator.sk

ANIMATION: The Biennial of Animations Bratislava has kicked off in Bratislava, offering film screenings, exhibitions and lectures by Oscar-nominated directors.

The Biennial of Animations Bratislava has kicked off in Bratislava, offering film screenings, exhibitions and lectures by Oscar-nominated directors. HIKING : It is said that each Slovak should climb Kriváň, the peak that symbolises the Slovak nation. Read our account of how the hike looks and feels.

: It is said that each Slovak should climb Kriváň, the peak that symbolises the Slovak nation. Read our account of how the hike looks and feels. TRAVEL: The Slovak town of Žarnovica has a new attraction, "Beautiful Forest".

The Slovak town of Žarnovica has a new attraction, "Beautiful Forest". CULTURE: The Souls in Purgatory sculpture, once stolen from the spectacular Baroque Calvary in Banská Štiavnica, has returned to its home – in replica. If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you!

Anniversary of the week

Dežo Ursíny (Source: Courtesy of MMC)

On Tuesday, October 4, 75 years have passed since the birth of legendary Slovak rock musician Dežo Ursíny (1947–1995). His son Jakub Ursíny, accompanied by musicians Marián Slávka, Filip Hittrich, Valér Miko, Vlado Nosáľ, Tomáš Michalčák and Lenka Molčányová, will mark the occasion by performing probably his best LP Modrý Vrch (Blue Hill) in the Majestic Music Club in Bratislava on Sunday, October 9, at 20.00.

Picture of the day

The reconstructed manor house in Modra. (Source: TASR)

Representatives of the Bratislava Self-Governing Region (BSK), together with Austrian partners, opened the manor house in Modra on Friday, October 7. The historical building, restored at a cost of €3.6 million, will be open to the public on Saturday from 10:00 until 17:00.

In other news

Dušan Dědeček, the driver who has admitted being behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a crowd of people, killing five, in Bratislava on Sunday, October 2, will not be held in custody pending prosecution. The Bratislava I District Court ordered his release him from police detention on Thursday, October 6. The 60-year old, who was secretary-general of the Deaflympics Committee of Slovakia until his resignation this week, is accused of the crime of general endangerment.

The Bratislava I District Court ordered his release him from police detention on Thursday, October 6. The 60-year old, who was secretary-general of the Deaflympics Committee of Slovakia until his resignation this week, is accused of the crime of general endangerment. The Slovak edition of the Forbes magazine has published its ranking of the richest Slovaks for the tenth time. It features well-known names as well as some newcomers and, as on previous occasions, is dominated by men. The top-earning Slovak is the owner of real estate developer HB Reavis, Ivan Chrenko, whose assets are estimated at €1.83 billion. Valeria Haščáková, spouse of Jaroslav Haščák of the Penta financial group, and her family came in second, with assets of €1.34 billion. Patrik and Jozef Tkáč of the J&T group placed third, with assets of €840 million.

for the tenth time. It features well-known names as well as some newcomers and, as on previous occasions, is dominated by men. The top-earning Slovak is the owner of real estate developer HB Reavis, Ivan Chrenko, whose assets are estimated at €1.83 billion. Valeria Haščáková, spouse of Jaroslav Haščák of the Penta financial group, and her family came in second, with assets of €1.34 billion. Patrik and Jozef Tkáč of the J&T group placed third, with assets of €840 million. The reported profits of the newest carmaker to start maufacturing in Slovakia, the Nitra-based subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover, shrank by 48 percent to just over €6 million during the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022. Its revenues grew 8 percent to €291.6 million.

to just over €6 million during the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022. Its revenues grew 8 percent to €291.6 million. Growth in Slovakia's exports and imports both accelerated year-on-year (y-o-y) in August, exceeding 30 percent for the second time this year, according to preliminary data for August 2022 published by the Statistics Office on Friday.

for the second time this year, according to preliminary data for August 2022 published by the Statistics Office on Friday. The Slovak Chamber of Architects (SKA) has awarded prizes for t he best Slovak architecture in 2022 . In Bratislava, the CE ZA AR award in the category of exteriors went to the restoration of Malý Slavín, a war memorial and popular tourist spot in the Small Carpathian forests above Bratislava. The Bratislava Metropolitan Institute (MIB) received the award Patron of Architecture.

In Bratislava, the award in the category of exteriors went to the restoration of Malý Slavín, a war memorial and popular tourist spot in the Small Carpathian forests above Bratislava. The Bratislava Metropolitan Institute (MIB) received the award Patron of Architecture. Transport in Bratislava will be limited on Sunday October 9, due to the 74th edition of the Devín-Bratislava Run. From 8:00 until the collection bus passes (at approximately at 12:00) motor vehicles will be prohibited from entering Devínska Cesta, Kremelská Street and the road between Devínska Nová Ves and Devín. From 9:30 until 11:00, roads in Devín will be closed to vehicles. From 9:45 until the collection bus passes (at approximately at 12:00), the Riviera-Nový Most bidge section of Botanická Street in the direction of the city centre and Nábrežie Arm. Gen. Ľ. Svobodu embankment in the direction to the centre will also be closed. Between 7:15 and 13:00 Rázusovo and Vajanského embankments (the section Most SNP - Šafárikovo Square) will be closed. Mostova Street will be closed from 9:30 until 13:00.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.