Neglected mining settlement to tourist attraction

Thanks to enthusiasts and enthusiastic cooperation, this location is coming back to life.

Repaired roof of the oldest cinema in the region, construction of a viewing platform, revitalisation of the lake and restoration of the mining chapel.

These are some of the projects that have been implemented in the former mining settlement of Železník in the Revúca district in recent years by the civic association (OZ) Skryté poklady Slovenska (Hidden gems of Slovakia) together with the municipality of Sirk, to which the settlement currently belongs.

As part of the gradual restoration of Železník, which was once an important centre of iron ore mining, the Hidden Treasure of Slovakia managed to complete the construction of the viewing platform this year.

From the platform, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view to a distance of several tens of kilometres, bounded by the contours of the Stolické vrchy mountains.