One person's trash can be another person's treasure. Bratislava gets first reuse centre

Items on offer include a well-preserved rubber boat or a valuable violin.

Some 800 people visited the Kolo reuse centre during the first day. (Source: Courtesy of OLO)

“What a nice pan, exactly the size I was looking for.” Helena Jurkovičová, a visitor to the first Bratislava reuse centre, skilfully places the pan in the big blue bag with her other catches.

During the first day, the second October Saturday, more than 800 people visited the Kolo (the Slovak word for wheel) reuse centre. They bought about two tonnes of used items out of seven tonnes.

“I just came to see what they have here and possibly buy something, but next time I will bring something. I have a lot of things at home I’m sorry to throw away, as they are still functional, but I either don’t need or want them anymore.”

At last in Bratislava