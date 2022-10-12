Two people dead after a shooting in central Bratislava

The incident happened shortly after 19:00 near a well-known LGBT+ bar.

Two people have died in a shooting on Zámocká Street in central Bratislava on Wednesday evening, the Sme daily reported.

The police have confirmed information on their Facebook page.

The victims are said to be two men under the age of 30. A shot woman, who works as a bartender at one of the bars in the area, has been taken to the hospital. Her life is not at risk.

The shooting took place shortly after 19:00 near Tepláreň, one of the very few LGBT+ places in the city. Bratislava Castle is situated a stone's throw from the venue.

The TV Markíza television channel claims the incident happened inside Tepláreň. The police have not confirmed this information.

"We're shocked by the information about the shooting and casualties at Tepláreň, where we meet regularly," the Dúhový Pride Bratislava non-governmental organisation posted on Facebook. The organisation has changed its Facebook page photo to black. Iniciatíva Inakosť, another LGBT+ organisation, has followed suit.

The perpetrator is still on the run.

Police officers have closed nearby streets to traffic and people, the Sme daily wrote.

The police say they will provide more information as soon as the situation allows them to.

About an hour before the shooting, a luxury jewellery store in the Carlton Hotel on Hviezdoslavovo Square was robbed, the TV Markíza television channel wrote.

The robbers, two men and one woman, are also on the run.