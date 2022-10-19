Two thirds of women in Slovakia have experienced sexual harassment

Harassment cases are underreported.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Two thirds of women in Slovakia report to have experienced some form of harassment.

One in two people living in Slovakia said that they have experienced sexual harassment in the latest nationwide survey on sexual harassment by the Institute of Labour and Family Research (IVPR), in cooperation with the 2muse agency. The survey, conducted on a representative sample of 1,010 individuals, suggests that the number of incidents is increasing.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Most victims do not seek help or open up about their experience to anybody. Only about a fourth of all respondents actively sought help. Mostly young people between the ages 15 and 24 seek help, and older generations between years 50 to 65 keep their experience to themselves.

“People don’t report the harassment to police or other institutions because of fear of penalty from their employer, school or relationship bubble, even though such a penalty is forbidden,” explains Andrej Kuruc of IVPR.