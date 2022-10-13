Stop the hate before it costs us even more, President Čaputová to politicians

The president calls for action after Wednesday's shooting in a Bratislava gay bar.

After the shooting at the Bratislava gay bar Tepláreň, President Zuzana Čaputová is calling for action against fighting discrimination towards LGBTI people on her Facebook: “My thoughts go out to the innocent victims of yesterday's shooting in Bratislava, and to those who no longer feel safe afterwards."

A gunman killed two people on Wednesday, October 12. The shooting took place shortly after 19:00 outside Tepláreň, one of the very few LGBT+ spots in the city. The witnesses approached by the media have said that they heard 7-10 fired shots. One of the men killed had worked at the bar.

Far-right manifesto was published before attack