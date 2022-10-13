What the murder of two gay people in Bratislava reminds us of

It would hardly come as a surprise that the motive of the murder was hate.

If the attack on the visitors of a Bratislava gay bar is confirmed as motivated by hate, it would hardly come as a surprise.

This is bound to happen in a country where politicians turn some of its people into second-class citizens. Someone will load a gun and attack those who allegedly threaten their identity. They will feel like they are acting in the name of others, those overflowing with "legitimate" anger.

Their time has finally come, when even some politicians suggest that "these people" have no right to demand extra rights, they have no right to get married. They can be tolerated, but they should keep their heads down.