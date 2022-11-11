Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Nov 2022 at 6:10

SNP Heroes' Trail gets new shelter

"High quality" new generation building located in Volovské vrchy.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Košice Region Tourism)

The Slovak National Uprising (SNP) Heroes' Trail, which runs across Slovakia from Dukla in eastern Slovakia to Devín in the west, is the longest marked tourist route in Slovakia with a total length of 770 kilometres.

Let this guide be your key to the most ravishingly beautiful secrets of the Košice Region (www.spectacularslovakia.sk) Let this guide be your key to the most ravishingly beautiful secrets of the Košice Region (www.spectacularslovakia.sk) (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Now a new tourist shelter has been opened on the route in the Volovské Vrchy hills near Košice, the Košice Region Tourism reported.

"Slovakia has a lot to offer to domestic and foreign tourists, so we decided to build a new generation of shelters in the Slovak mountains with high-quality architecture and minimal impact on the environment,“ explained Patrik Pajta from the Hikemates hiking club which, together with Košice regional authorities and the regional tourism organisation, were behind the project.

"The shelter in Volovské vrchy will provide a safe haven for all mountain lovers,” he said.

Košice Regional Governor Rastislav Trnka said he wants to continue the project and support the construction of another tourist shelter next year.

Visitors can use the building in the Volovské Vrchy for overnight accommodation with a total capacity of 10 beds, and as a place to eat - it comes equipped with a stove and has a dining area.

The shelter, in Kloptáň, can be reached from the village of Vyšný Medzev. The local areas has some of the cleanest air in Slovakia. Other local attractions include Medzevský Hámor, Jasovská Jaskyňa cave and the plant church of St. Ladislav above the village of Debraď.

