Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Oct 2022 at 18:02  I Premium content

In Bratislava, significant drop in demand for flats

The decrease comes on the heels of rising interest rates and inflation.

author
Tomáš Vašuta
External contributor
Illustrative photo.Illustrative photo. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta, SME)

Notable changes are appearing in the real estate market in Slovakia, statistics from the Bencont Investments company suggest.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

There has been a significant drop in the demand for apartments in new Bratislava developments, Bencont statistics show. In the third quarter of the year, dramatically fewer apartments were sold in both a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year comparison.

The decreased demand has already been reflected in the prices of properties.

A weak quarter

Over the summer, Index reported that real estate brokers had started to feel the cooling of the market.

"The demand prevailed over supply last year. The trend is starting to turn, or at least the relation between demand and supply is slowly equalising," said Lukáš Sopko, director of the Košice real estate agency Diamond Reality at the time.

Sopko’s words are now confirmed by Bencont's statistics, according to which 247 apartments in new buildings were sold in Bratislava from July to September 2022.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Real Estate

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: 'Cohabitation' bill to help LGBT+ couples

Bratislava gay bar shooting becomes an act of terrorism, Slovak politicians largely mistrusted.


51m
The cabinet has approved the state budget for 2023.

Draft state budget for 2023 gets cabinet approval

€3.4 billion is allocated to combat the energy crisis.


14. oct
The Rainbow Pride flag (illustrative stock photo)

What Slovakia does to fight anti-LGBT+ extremism

The intelligence service helped track down the killer. He did not know the victims, police believe.


14. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad