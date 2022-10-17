Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Oct 2022 at 18:08  I Premium content

No Slovak politician trusted by more than half of the people

Fico third most trusted, Sulík steeply drops.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík.Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

No political leader is trusted by more than half of the people in Slovakia.

While opposition leader Peter Pellegrini and President Zuzana Čaputová retain their position at the top of the trust ranking, neither has the trust of more than 50 percent of those polled by the Focus polling agency for the TV Markíza television. Focus collected the answers from the representative sample of 1,009 respondents between September 21 and September 27, 2022.

While ruling OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič remains the least trusted among politicians whom the pollster asked about, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Richard Sulík also saw the trust in him drop significantly.

The poll reflects the conflict in the ruling coalition, which resulted in SaS leaving the government and joining the parliamentary opposition. The crisis escalated when Sulík's SaS party proposed an ultimatum in early summer: either Matovič resigns as finance minister, or SaS leaves the coalition and the government. Matovič remained, SaS left the coalition in early September, and the Eduard Heger government lost the majority support in the parliament.

Sulík's downfall

