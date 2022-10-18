Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Oct 2022 at 17:57

Slovak cosmetics firm now tops the country's shampoo sales

DiXi shampoos are produced in eastern Slovakia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Herba Drug is family business based in Smižany that produces cosmetics. Herba Drug is family business based in Smižany that produces cosmetics. (Source: Facebook/Herba Drug)

The Slovak brand DiXi, which produces best-selling shampoos in Slovakia, now holds the top position regarding the volume of litres sold.

DiXi has overtaken foreign brands for the first time, becoming the best-selling shampoo brand in Slovakia.

DiXi shampoos, produced by a family in the Spiš region, also surpassed the brands Head & Shoulders, Schauma and Elsève, which for years held the top spot in shampoo sales on the Slovak market, suggest data for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022 provided by the Nielsen Admosphere research company, as reported by the Denník N daily.

Nettle shampoo

The Slovak manufacturer Herba Drug, which was founded in Smižany in 1991 by Ivan Milý, employs more than a hundred people in the region near the Tatras.

DiXi’s nettle shampoo has been the best-selling shampoo in Slovakia for years, DiXi’s birch shampoo the second best-selling. In addition, nettle shampoo is already leading sales in the Czech Republic.

The firm is behind other cosmetic products, like Barbus, Carpathia Herbarium and Umy as well.

Customers in Slovakia bought 575,000 litres of shampoo in the aforementioned period.

