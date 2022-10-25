Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Oct 2022 at 12:58

Newborn with neck tumour saved during delivery

The tumour posed a number of risks to the child.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Univeristy Hospital in Bratislava.The Univeristy Hospital in Bratislava. (Source: SITA)

A newborn with a neck tumour was saved during childbirth. A team of doctors from the University Hospital in Bratislava performed the unique operation last week on Wednesday.

An extensive tumour was diagnosed before the child was born. The tumour prevented the child from swallowing amniotic fluid. Doctors therefore confirmed that the mother had a large amount of amniotic fluid in her uterus, risking its discharge prematurely.

Moreover, as the tumour was pressing on the newborn's neck, it could result not only in a swallowing disorder, but also suffocation.

"With a compressed breathing tube, there is a risk that the baby would not be able to breathe after birth. Ten minutes without breathing can have fatal consequences for a newborn," explained the hospital on social media.

The delivery was carried out with the participation of several teams of doctors in case an opening of the breathing tube was necessary.

"During the C-section, the newborn was delivered without cutting the umbilical cord, so there was no risk of suffocation. The respiratory tract of the newborn was secured by inserting a tube," the hospital explained, adding that the doctors then cut the umbilical cord and completed the caesarean section.

Subsequently, the child was stabilized and transferred to the intensive care unit awaiting further procedures.

Health care

