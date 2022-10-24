The government promises capping of energy bill prices for companies

The aid expires on March 31 next year.

The energy prices of companies will be capped for three months next year. The government aid, announced on Monday, should apply from January 1 to March 31.

However, the aid is linked to approval of the state budget, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said as he announced the price caps. The Finance Ministry drafted the state budget for the years 2023 to 2025 last week. Since the Heger government only controls a minority of the parliamentary seats now, the MPs' approval for the budget could be difficult to obtain.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said that the announced measure concerns hundreds of thousands of companies. The state set aside €500 million for three months of next year, which are included in the aid in the form of price caps.

Aid accessibility

The aid is directed towards wholesale electricity and gas. The state will reimburse 80 percent of the difference above the limit of €199 per mega-watt hour, excluding VAT for electricity and €99 for gas. The measure should cover the first quarter of 2023.