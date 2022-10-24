News digest: Plan to help firms survive energy crisis

Christmas markets will return to Bratislava. Meet Gisela Weyde.

Good evening. The Monday, October 24 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Govt announces help for firms in energy crisis

PM Eduard Heger announces on October 24 how his cabinet is going to help firms affected by the energy crisis in 2023. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

The government will cap the prices of gas and electricity as commodities for firms in Slovakia.

The measure will be in place the first three months of 2023.

If company bills exceed the announced caps, the government will cover 80 percent of their energy-related expenses. However, parliament will first have to approve next year's budget.

"With this measure, we will cover almost the entire sector of companies," PM Eduard Heger said. "We still have extremely energy-demanding companies to help, to be dealt with individually by the Economy Ministry."

Firms can also obtain financial support for the remaining months of this year.

Gas: In August and September, gas consumption in Slovakia decreased by 24 percent compared to the five-year average.

Villages: Several mayors of small settlements describe what they are going to do to save money in the energy crisis.

Tips: Here's 50 tips on how to reduce your energy consumption and save money.

Theatre: Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) has removed Matej Drlička, head of the Slovak National Theatre, from his post following improper comments made at a conference in Budapest. Drlička apologised for his comments last Friday.

Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) has removed Matej Drlička, head of the Slovak National Theatre, from his post following improper comments made at a conference in Budapest. Drlička apologised for his comments last Friday. Events: A festival that bears the name of Mozart will take place in the capital on October 28. See more events to be held in Bratislava in the coming days.

A festival that bears the name of Mozart will take place in the capital on October 28. See more events to be held in Bratislava in the coming days. Music: Dutch musician Robert Leslie is a former busker who played in Slovakia and elsewhere. He has become a professional performer, working with bass players who used to tour with Bob Dylan.

Dutch musician Robert Leslie is a former busker who played in Slovakia and elsewhere. He has become a professional performer, working with bass players who used to tour with Bob Dylan. Partial solar eclipse: In our weekend roundup, we mention a partial solar eclipse that you can watch tomorrow, October 25.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out our Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. This time, we highlight the upcoming 2022 elections. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Slovakia's first female art historian, and an influencer?

Gisela Weyde in 1914. (Source: Bratislava City Gallery)

Gisela Weyde was a woman of several firsts. The exhibition "From Athena to Hera", which presents her life and work, runs until December in Bratislava.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ukraine confirmed the Vyšné Nemecké - Uzhhorod border crossing as the connection point of the planned D1 motorway in the section from Bidovce to the Ukrainian border.

in the section from Bidovce to the Ukrainian border. After more than a month, the re-trial in the murder case of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, as well as the case planning the murders of prosecutors, continued at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok. No witnesses were called for Monday's hearing. The documents were read.

and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, as well as the case planning the murders of prosecutors, continued at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok. No witnesses were called for Monday's hearing. The documents were read. Almost 6,800 candidates are running for 2,915 mayorial posts in Saturday's municipal elections. There are 76 candidates for eight presidents of self-governing regions. There are 43,000 candidates for 21,000 local councillor seats. Approximately 3,000 candidates are running for 419 regional councillor seats.

The winning design of Trenčianske Teplice wafers by Lívia Lörinczová. All the 2022 National Design Award winning designs are on display at the Satelit art gallery in Bratislava until December 18, 2022. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

If a voter who is self-isolating due to Covid-19 wants to vote on Saturday, they must call a number published on the website of their town by October 28 (12:00). On election day, members of the special election commission will visit them at home.

wants to vote on Saturday, they must call a number published on the website of their town by October 28 (12:00). On election day, members of the special election commission will visit them at home. Traditional Christmas markets will return to Bratislava this year after a pandemic break. They are to be held from November 24 to December 22 on Hlavné Námestie and Františkánske Námestie squares.

after a pandemic break. They are to be held from November 24 to December 22 on Hlavné Námestie and Františkánske Námestie squares. The minimum value of a meal voucher is to be increased from €4.80 to €5.10 from 2023, proposed by the Labour Ministry in response to higher prices in restaurants. If passed, the measure will take effect in January.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.