Slovakia and Ukraine agree on highway connection

The highway connection between Slovakia and Ukraine has been discussed more intensively ever since the Russian invasion.
After the end of the war, a massive reconstruction of Ukraine is expected. That is why quality road infrastructure for truck transport in neighbouring countries, including Slovakia, will be essential.
On Monday, the Slovak and Ukrainian sides agreed on the connection at the D1 Highway at the Vyšné Nemecké - Uzhhorod crossing.
Built from Vyšné Nemecké
In Slovakia, the new highway should start near the village of Bidovce, where an existing connection to Košice already exists, and end at the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Vyšné Nemecké.
In the past, a different connection was considered.