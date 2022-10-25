Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Oct 2022 at 13:04  I Premium content

Slovakia and Ukraine agree on highway connection

Infrastructure will also be important.

author
Jana Otriová
External contributor
The border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia.The border crossing in Vyšné Nemecké, Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

The highway connection between Slovakia and Ukraine has been discussed more intensively ever since the Russian invasion.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

After the end of the war, a massive reconstruction of Ukraine is expected. That is why quality road infrastructure for truck transport in neighbouring countries, including Slovakia, will be essential.

On Monday, the Slovak and Ukrainian sides agreed on the connection at the D1 Highway at the Vyšné Nemecké - Uzhhorod crossing.

Related article The Ukrainian refugee crisis – through the eyes of Slovakia’s volunteers Read more 

Built from Vyšné Nemecké

In Slovakia, the new highway should start near the village of Bidovce, where an existing connection to Košice already exists, and end at the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Vyšné Nemecké.

In the past, a different connection was considered.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Ukraine

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Your vote counts. This Saturday you get several votes

Foreigners living in Slovakia have a rare chance to influence the direction of their town, and the country, this coming weekend.


24. oct

News digest: Plan to help firms survive energy crisis

Christmas markets will return to Bratislava. Meet Gisela Weyde.


22 h

Foreigners turn to online translation apps and Slovak partners ahead of local elections

Over 82,000 foreigners can vote on October 29, but not all of them will be heading to the ballot box.


19. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad