News digest: War not a topic days before elections

Slovak National Theatre stands up for its removed director, a Prešov mayor candidate posts a song inspired by US president JFK's campaign song.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Tuesday, October 25 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

War as topic off the table in approaching elections

Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) announces on June 6, 2022 the date on which the 2022 municipal and regional elections will be held. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Despite the ongoing war in Slovakia's neighbour Ukraine, the armed conflict is not shaping the debates and campaigns ahead of the October 29 municipal and regional elections, not even in eastern Slovakia.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The impacts of the war, like the energy crisis or the surging prices of building materials and food products, are nevertheless being addressed by candidates in how they affect, for example, the energy bills of schools, or delay investment projects.

"The attitude towards solving the energy crisis may be one factor that will influence the election results," said political analyst Juraj Lenč from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Trnava.

Local and regional topics, however, are dominating in the elections though some far-right candidates are trying to exploit the topic of Ukrainian refugees.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Theatre: Artists and people in top management are demanding the reappointment of the removed Slovak National Theatre general director, Matej Drlička.

Artists and people in top management are demanding the reappointment of the removed Slovak National Theatre general director, Matej Drlička. Health care: A newborn with a neck tumour was saved during childbirth at a Bratislava hospital.

A newborn with a neck tumour was saved during childbirth at a Bratislava hospital. Infrastructure: A future highway to the border with Ukraine will end at the Vyšné Nemecké crossing.

A future highway to the border with Ukraine will end at the Vyšné Nemecké crossing. Christmas: Most Slovaks will not buy useless Christmas presents for their loved ones, a survey shows.

Most Slovaks will not buy useless Christmas presents for their loved ones, a survey shows. Energy: A fission reaction started at the Mochovce nuclear plant last weekend.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Dutch busker gigged in Slovakia

video //www.youtube.com/embed/9Gk_bk_4cYA

Robert Leslie grew from a busking musician to a selling performer. He worked on his new music with the producers of Panic! At the Disco and bass players who used to tour with Bob Dylan. Slovak music has also found its way to Leslie.

IN OTHER NEWS:

President Zuzana Čaputová is considering delaying the effectiveness of judicial reform by five months. She made the annoucement after Tuesday's meeting with Justice Minister Viliam Karas.

by five months. She made the annoucement after Tuesday's meeting with Justice Minister Viliam Karas. Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said that his ministry will spend millions of euros to help increase the number of Slovak medical students by hundreds at universities in Slovakia.

by hundreds at universities in Slovakia. Slovakia is submitting its second request for payment from the recovery plan, this time in the amount of €815 million, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said.

A partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022 in Slovenský Grob, Pezinok. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Slovakia detained 2,090 illegal migrants in less than a month. However, the Czech Republic plans to go ahead with its decision to extend border checks by 15 days this week.

in less than a month. However, the Czech Republic plans to go ahead with its decision to extend border checks by 15 days this week. Tomáš Szabó, who was convicted in the Ján Kuciak murder case and sentenced to 25 years in prison, has been found guilty of planning to murder three prosecutors . Szabó admitted his guilt on Tuesday. He is the only person to have confessed his guilt. Four other persons, including Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, faces charges in the case.

. Szabó admitted his guilt on Tuesday. He is the only person to have confessed his guilt. Four other persons, including Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, faces charges in the case. Pavel Hagyari, a mayoral candidate in Prešov, has released a song that copies the melody of US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's campaign song from 1960.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.