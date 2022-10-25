Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Oct 2022 at 19:18

News digest: War not a topic days before elections

Slovak National Theatre stands up for its removed director, a Prešov mayor candidate posts a song inspired by US president JFK's campaign song.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, October 25 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

War as topic off the table in approaching elections

Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) announces on June 6, 2022 the date on which the 2022 municipal and regional elections will be held. Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) announces on June 6, 2022 the date on which the 2022 municipal and regional elections will be held. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Despite the ongoing war in Slovakia's neighbour Ukraine, the armed conflict is not shaping the debates and campaigns ahead of the October 29 municipal and regional elections, not even in eastern Slovakia.

The impacts of the war, like the energy crisis or the surging prices of building materials and food products, are nevertheless being addressed by candidates in how they affect, for example, the energy bills of schools, or delay investment projects.

"The attitude towards solving the energy crisis may be one factor that will influence the election results," said political analyst Juraj Lenč from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Trnava.

Local and regional topics, however, are dominating in the elections though some far-right candidates are trying to exploit the topic of Ukrainian refugees.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

  • Theatre: Artists and people in top management are demanding the reappointment of the removed Slovak National Theatre general director, Matej Drlička.
  • Health care: A newborn with a neck tumour was saved during childbirth at a Bratislava hospital.
  • Infrastructure: A future highway to the border with Ukraine will end at the Vyšné Nemecké crossing.
  • Christmas: Most Slovaks will not buy useless Christmas presents for their loved ones, a survey shows.
  • Energy: A fission reaction started at the Mochovce nuclear plant last weekend.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription.

Dutch busker gigged in Slovakia

Robert Leslie grew from a busking musician to a selling performer. He worked on his new music with the producers of Panic! At the Disco and bass players who used to tour with Bob Dylan. Slovak music has also found its way to Leslie.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • President Zuzana Čaputová is considering delaying the effectiveness of judicial reform by five months. She made the annoucement after Tuesday's meeting with Justice Minister Viliam Karas.
  • Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said that his ministry will spend millions of euros to help increase the number of Slovak medical students by hundreds at universities in Slovakia.
  • Slovakia is submitting its second request for payment from the recovery plan, this time in the amount of €815 million, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said.
A partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022 in Slovenský Grob, Pezinok. A partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022 in Slovenský Grob, Pezinok. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)
  • Slovakia detained 2,090 illegal migrants in less than a month. However, the Czech Republic plans to go ahead with its decision to extend border checks by 15 days this week.
  • Tomáš Szabó, who was convicted in the Ján Kuciak murder case and sentenced to 25 years in prison, has been found guilty of planning to murder three prosecutors. Szabó admitted his guilt on Tuesday. He is the only person to have confessed his guilt. Four other persons, including Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, faces charges in the case.
  • Pavel Hagyari, a mayoral candidate in Prešov, has released a song that copies the melody of US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy's campaign song from 1960.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

FAQ: How can foreigners vote in regional elections in Slovakia?

Foreigners can influence the results of the upcoming regional elections. Here is what you need to know before visiting a polling station.


24. oct
Illustrative stock photo

Your vote counts. This Saturday you get several votes

Foreigners living in Slovakia have a rare chance to influence the direction of their town, and the country, this coming weekend.


24. oct
Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) announces on June 6, 2022 the date on which the 2022 municipal and regional elections will be held.

Concerns other than refugees occupy Slovaks ahead of elections

Pro-Russian far-right parties are not expected to succeed in Slovakia's municipal and regional elections.


11 h

Foreigners turn to online translation apps and Slovak partners ahead of local elections

Over 82,000 foreigners can vote on October 29, but not all of them will be heading to the ballot box.


19. oct

