Charter flights to Zanzibar among direct connections from Bratislava.

Bratislava Airport is switching to a wintertime regime. While popular destinations like Malta, Skopje or Thessaloniki stay on the flight plan, new destination have been added.

The airport operates in two regimes – first comes with daylight saving time, starting March 25 and the second with wintertime change, starting October 30. Both regimes have their fixed destinations and unique destinations, writes the Airport on its website.