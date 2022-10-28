Weekend: Orphaned lynx kitten is safe, and now recovering

Hiking trails in the Tatras will soon close, but you can still relax in Liptov.

The slopes of Chopok in the Low Tatras. (Source: TASR)

Winter fun in Liptov

Preparations for the winter season are already in full swing in the Liptov region. Skiers can expect the biggest novelty in the Jasná resort, which surrounds Chopok peak in the Low Tatras.

"The most important innovation will definitely be the new cable car that will connect the Biela Púť slope to the Priehyba slope," said resort spokesperson Marián Galajda, adding that it is a huge investment that will eliminate complications and queues when using the Lienka lift to Priehyba.

Skiers can also try out the piste named after the successful Slovak skier Petra Vlhová or become a surfer in one of the water parks in the region.

Other travel news:

Four Polish tourists came unstuck in the Slovak mountains last weekend after eating hallucinogenic mushrooms. They were helped by mountain rescuers.

A new cycling route of 9km now connects Tatranská Lomnica and Tatranská Kotlina in the Tatras region.

Selected hiking trails in the High Tatras will close on November 1. They will reopen in mid-June. However, trails leading to mountain cottages will remain open, except for the Chata Pod Rysmi cottage.

Orphaned lynx kitten is safe

An orphaned lynx kitten found last week in Liptovská Kokava, Tatras region, has been taken to a rehabilitation centre.

The dehydrated and hungry five-month-old lynx was discovered when she sneaked into a henhouse for food. She was given the name Vendy, the TASR news agency wrote.

Zoologists from the Tatras National Park have said she is getting stronger and will be released into the wild once she is able to survive on her own.

BRATISLAVA EVENTS

A visitor during the opening of the Month of Photography festival at the Zoya Gallery in the Erdődy Palace in Bratislava on November 3, 2021. (Source: TASR - Pavel Neubauer)

The Month of Photography returns to Bratislava in November, with plenty of events taking place in the first week of the event. Visitors can look forward to exhibitions by Slovak artists, photographers from central and eastern Europe, and from other parts of the world.

For more events, read our guide to the top 10 events in Bratislava.

Other news from this week:

Author Stanislav Rakús has won the Anasoft Litera award for his book “Ľútostivosť” (Regret).

Painter and illustrator Dušan Kállay has been given the Award of the Japanese Ambassador. The Slovak visited Japan several times to exhibit his works and learn more about Japanese culture.

Slovak National Theatre head Matej Drlička has been removed from his post after making ironic comments about Slovak politicians and a group of laid-off opera soloists at a Budapest conference. But artists at the theatre have expressed opposition to the decision by Minister Natália Milanová.

Spectacular photos have been published that capture the recent demolition of the iconic Istropolis cultural centre in Bratislava.

WEEKEND READS

“Love overcomes everything”

Gisela Weyde in 1914. (Source: GMB)

Gisela Weyde, a well-educated woman who knew all the monuments in Bratislava and studied history and art, never achieved her goal – to become a full-time curator in Bratislava.

She decided to leave the city in 1928 to pursue her dreams elsewhere, after which she fell in love and ultimately set her career plans aside. For a long time, her work has been forgotten. The Bratislava exhibition “From Athena to Hera”, which presents her life and work, may change that.

Experts say Weyde democratised art and opened the door for other women wishing to pursue their careers in art.

The Slavín monument in Bratislava is not just a cemetery, but also a manifestation of the former – and continuing – influence of Moscow, writes a historian.

They volunteer and help their communities or people they have not met before. These Slovak students have now been awarded the Duke of Edinburgh awards for their achievements.

That’s it for this week. Have a restful weekend. - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk