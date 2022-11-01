Unique shelter for hikers opens at Muránska Planina

Refuge for six people to be provided.

The new Sláviček tourist shelter with unique architecture opened to the public in the Tŕstie nature reserve in Muránska planina national park.

Free refuge for hikers

The new facility has six beds and an oven, and will provide hikers with free and safe refuge. Hikers can reach the shelter by following the yellow route from Tisovec or the green route from Rimavská Píla.

During construction, the organisers of the project took into account the need to develop tourism in a sustainable way, while they expect interest in tourism in the region to increase thanks to the shelter's unique appearance.

"Slovakia has a lot to offer local and foreign tourists. That's why we decided to offer a new generation of shelters with high-quality architecture, with the least possible impact on the surroundings of the Slovak mountains," explains the project's co-creator, Patrik Pajta, from the Hikemates tourist club and who oversaw the shelter's construction, as quoted by SITA. “The shelter in Muránska planina will provide a safe haven for all mountain lovers."

In the vicinity of Muránská Planina, tourists can see one of the most numerous colonies of ground squirrels in Slovakia, or the famous Telgártsky viaduct.

The shelter has six-bed capacity, a dining area, and a stove that will provide warmth even during the cold months.

Design emerged from a competition

The design of the Sláviček tourist shelter arose from an architectural competition organised by the Hikemates hiking club. The architects took into account the character of the surroundings and selected natural materials.

"The basic element of the shelter is red spruce wood, which we chose for its high durability and easy maintenance. We took care of a functional solution that will serve tourists and also align with the character of the surrounding landscape," explained architect Darina Bartková, as quoted by SITA.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/fenovabubo

The tourist shelter was built thanks to funds from a public collection alongside the financial support of the SPP energy utility company.

"Respect for nature, interest in getting to know it, as well as protecting nature for future generations, unites us with the largest tourist club in Slovakia. The shelter project caught our attention from the very beginning. Muránska planina is an exceptional nature reserve and we believe that thanks to the Sláviček shelter, people's interest in tourism in this location will increase. At the same time, we believe that it will provide a good refuge for nature lovers and all visitors to the mountains, serving for many years," concludes Ondrej Šebesta, director of SPP's corporate communications department.

