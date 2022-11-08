Deal of decades in Železná studnička park

The former sanatorium was built between 1943 and 1945.

The Čatlošova vila building has been abandoned for a long time. (Source: Železná studnička, a.s. )

At the Železná studnička recreational area in the Bratislava forest park, one of the biggest deals in recent decades took place in the last few weeks. The owners of the former sanatorium with a swimming pool changed.

Company Apollo Residence bought it at an auction for €3 million. The new owner knows the area as the company has been working in the forest park for a long time.

From Zoroslav Kollár to Arca

The former sanatorium, also known as Čatlošova vila, was built between 1943 and 1945. Its primary purpose was to serve as an army medical facility and then Slovak state. After the war, it housed a cardiovascular rehabilitation centre.

After the Velvet Revolution the owners changed, but the complex has been abandoned for the last two decades. Well-known Slovak business personalities took turns with ownership. For example, it was bought by one of the Arca Capital financial group subsidiaries from a company in the portfolio of Zoroslav Kollár, a businessman who appeared on mafia lists.