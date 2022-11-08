Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Nov 2022

Border checks with Hungary no solution to illegal migration, interior minister says

Minister Roman Mikulec might face another no confidence vote.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Police officers stand outside the Kúty train station on November 2, 2022.Police officers stand outside the Kúty train station on November 2, 2022. (Source: TASR - Vladimír Miček)

Potential border checks with Hungary would not help tackle illegal migration.

They would restrict people living near the Slovak-Hungarian border, which is 655 km long, and it would be impossible to carry out such checks due to high financial costs and a shortage of police officers.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) stated the above on November 8.

In late September, illegal migration prompted Austria and the Czech Republic to reintroduce temporary checks on the border with Slovakia. These border stretches are short.

