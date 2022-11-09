Publicised exports to Russia do not violate EU sanctions

The exports of dual-use goods to Russia during the war in Ukraine is a European problem, the defence minister says.

The Security and Defence Parliamentary Committee was told on Wednesday that Slovakia is not violating the sanctions imposed on Russia, an aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

The committee dealt with the issue of dual-use goods exported to Russia which may be used, as the Denník N daily reported on November 4, to produce military equipment.

“All goods that appeared in the media have been checked on paper as well as physically,” PM Eduard Heger of the OĽaNO ruling party told journalists after the committee’s session.

“There’s been no violation of sanctions,” he added.

More measures