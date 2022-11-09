Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Nov 2022 at 18:11

Publicised exports to Russia do not violate EU sanctions

The exports of dual-use goods to Russia during the war in Ukraine is a European problem, the defence minister says.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď during a press conference on November 4, 2022.Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď during a press conference on November 4, 2022. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

The Security and Defence Parliamentary Committee was told on Wednesday that Slovakia is not violating the sanctions imposed on Russia, an aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

The committee dealt with the issue of dual-use goods exported to Russia which may be used, as the Denník N daily reported on November 4, to produce military equipment.

“All goods that appeared in the media have been checked on paper as well as physically,” PM Eduard Heger of the OĽaNO ruling party told journalists after the committee’s session.

“There’s been no violation of sanctions,” he added.

More measures

