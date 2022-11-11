Weekend: Where can you drink wine?

Bratislava will symbolically close its Austrian border.

Volunteers sell remembrance poppies to people on the streets of eight Slovak regional capitals on Remembrance Day, November 11, to never forget those who served and sacrificed themselves. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

Weekend means closed borders

The Slovak border with Austria remains symbolically closed over the weekend again.

At the Freedom Cycling Bridge in Devínska Nová Ves, a Bratislava borough, people can experience on Sunday what life under the Iron Curtain felt like, as well as honour those who lost their lives while trying to cross the border in the past.

Josef Hlavatý, a Czech who managed to cross the border in 1988 with his three-year-old son by flying a home-made Rogallo wing, will be the main guest of the Sunday event. The 42 names of people who died during their attempt to cross the Slovak Iron Curtain will be read out loud.

On Saturday, visitors can experience an Iron Curtain bus ride (if they manage to reserve a seat), watch the ‘My Emmigrant’ documentary, and take part in the defence education of bygone days at Nová Cvernovka.

One of the most popular activities on the Weekend of Closed Borders is a bus ride during which passengers are taken to places linked to the Slovak Iron Curtain. (Source: Bratislava Region)

All events are free. Read the programme or explore a story of the Iron Curtain from your sofa.

Bratislava will host the Slovenská Tepláreň concerts outside the Tepláreň gay bar on Saturday, November 12, to mark one month since the terrorist attack during which two queer people were murdered. The concerts will start at 17:00.

Different events will be held in other towns around the country.

Wine square

The Young Wine Festival is also being held in Bratislava over the weekend, at Primaciálny Palace.

Young wines were blessed on the first day of the festival, November 11, in the Chapel of St. Ladislaus in Primaciálny Palace by Bratislava Archbishop Stanislav Zvolenský. Young wines from the winemakers of three Bratislava wine associations, namely Vajnorské, Devínské and Račianske, were represented.

In addition to wine, visitors can look forward to food, concerts, and competitions. The event is free.

The Bratislava City Museum is taking part in the festival with its exhibition of viticulture in the Apponyi Palace. The festival includes two special walking tours about wine traditions, one held in Ukrainian.

Primate’s Palace (Primaciálny palác) (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

The Bratislava Archdiocese also follows up on the celebration of St. Martin’s Day, November 11, with its programme. Until November 13, in the Cathedral of St. Martin in Bratislava, the archdiocese is running the St. Martin’s Triduum, which includes thematic services. On Saturday at 16:00, the St. Martin’s parade through the city streets will take place.

Related: Tastes of the Small Carpathians, a wine-tasting event, will take place on Saturday in several wineries in Pezinok, Svätý Jur, Grinava, Vinosady, Modra, Šenkvice, Doľany and Suchá nad Parnou, which are all towns close to Bratislava.

TRAVEL NEWS

What does genuine Goral culture look like?

A Goral house in Ždiar's Antošovský Vrch district. (Source: Andrew Giarelli)

Thanks to a Czech man, we have some idea. Karel Plicka, a photographer who first visited Ždiar in 1925, took many photos and his 1929 film “Po Tatrách, Po Dolách” (Through the Tatras, Through the Valleys) made the Goral country famous.

Andrew Giarelli recommends where to go and what to see in Ždiar.

In short:

The sole Slovak hotel ship is anchored in Bratislava.

A new tourist shelter has opened in the Volovské Vrchy mountains through which the Slovak National Uprising Heroes Trail runs.

Archaeological research will be conducted in an old cinema building in Nitra.

A Bratislava market hall has been declared a national cultural monument.

Meet the most successful Slovak in Britain’s Royal Air Force: Otto Smik

Otto Smik (kneeling, second from left) with other pilots from No. 222 "Natal" Fighter Squadron. (Source: Military History Institute)

Otto Smik, who loved planes from an early age, became one of the best Czechoslovak pilots serving in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War – and the best Slovak pilot.

In 2022, Slovakia commemorated 100 years since his birth.

That's it for this week. Have a restful weekend. - Peter

