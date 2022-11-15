Poll: SaS losing support, Progressive Slovakia on the rise

The Hungarian minority party would also be in parliament.

The Hungarian minority party Aliancia was successful in the regional and local elections, and they have also been gaining popularity at the national level. The current November survey by the Focus agency for the television station Markíza brings Aliancia back to parliament after more than a year.

In the joint regional and municipal elections in October, the strongest minority party in Slovakia won the most deputies in county councils among all political parties. Now, 5.6 percent of voters would pick the party in parliamentary elections, making for the best result since June 2021 with 5.7 percent.

This means that Aliancia would have ten MPs in parliament, making it the weakest party in parliament but still above the threshold.

Party Progressive Slovakia stands out in the survey as well, achieving record popularity this election period.

The Focus survey was conducted on a sample of 1,017 respondents between November 2 and 8 with the following question, "Imagine, please, that the parliamentary elections in Slovakia were held next weekend. Would you participate in them? If so, which party or movement would you vote for?"

Preferences froze with Hlas and Smer at the top