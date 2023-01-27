Items in shopping cart: View
EIA amendment criticised

A brand new law remains in pipeline as Environment Ministry work goes on.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The new EIA legislation might limit citizens’ rights to object to projects.The new EIA legislation might limit citizens’ rights to object to projects. (Source: TASR)

The amendment to current legislation on assessing planned construction work has been attacked by critics who claim it will limit citizens’ rights to object to projects. The MPs behind the proposed amendment to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Law say it will stop individuals and groups from objecting to projects solely in order to pressure developers into abandoning them rather than because of any concern about their environmental impact.​

​Anna Zemanová (SaS), Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí), Peter Kremský (OĽaNO) and Ľuboš Krajčír (Sme Rodina) say their amendment would retain the public’s right to have a say in public administration, but also balance it with the right of property owners to obtain decisions on their applications in reasonable time. Parliament passed the bill in mid December 2022.

President Zuzana Čaputová sided the critics and vetoed the bill. She pointed out that any legislation restricting guaranteed rights and freedoms must be the subject of a proper legislative process.

