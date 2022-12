Top baby names in Slovakia for 2022 announced

Jakub remains the most popular boy's name, while Sofia is now the top name for girls.

The Slovak Interior Ministry has published a list of top baby names in the country for 2022. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

Jakub remains the most popular name for baby boys in Slovakia, but there has been a change in the rankings for baby girls' names this year.

The Interior Ministry said Sofia is the most popular name chosen by parents for baby girls so far in 2022. Ema came first in 2020 and Nina in 2021.

Nina ranks third this year, after Eliška.

Other popular names include Ema, Viktória, Natália, Nela, Sára, Mia, Olívia, Diana, Hana, Anna, Tamara, Júlia, Laura, Emma, Karolína, Michaela and Rebeka.

As for baby boy names, Jakub is followed by Samuel and Adam.

Slightly fewer parents chose the names Michal, Oliver, Filip, Tomáš, Martin, Matej and Richard. Lukáš, Alex, Matúš, Šimon, Tobias, Ján, Peter, Dávid, Dominik and Patrik were also popular.

