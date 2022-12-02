Weekend: Born in Zimbabwe, Tembo finds new home in Slovakia

Take a chairlift ride in Bratislava.

The old railway bridge in Trenčín, pictured lit up in rainbow colours on November 27, 2022, in support of the LGBT+ community in Slovakia. (Source: Patrik Žák)

Bratislava’s chairlift reopens on Saturday

The chairlift operating between Železná Studnička and Kamzík in Bratislava’s Nové Mesto borough will start operating on Saturday, December 3.

The reconstruction of the roof of the chairlift’s upper station is completed, but work in the premises of the local restaurant continues. The borough has said the work will not affect the operation of the chairlift itself.

The chairlift operates year-round from Thursday to Sunday. On holidays, non-working days, memorial days and during the summer school holidays, it operates from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00 every full hour, except for bad weather.

The Bratislava chairlift on the Kamzík hill. (Source: TASR)

An elephant arrives at Bojnice zoo

The National Zoo Bojnice has a new, five-ton inhabitant, Tembo.

The 37-year-old African bush elephant moved to the zoo on the last day of November. He was born in Zimbabwe in 1985, but he spent most of his life in Berlin’s Tierpark, Dresden, and Vienna.

The zoo in Bojnice is the only facility in Slovakia that breeds African elephants. The breeding dates back to 1984.

Tembo. (Source: TASR - Radovan Stoklasa)

One more animal story:

Together with another seven countries, Slovakia succeeded with the joint nomination of Lipizzan horse breeding traditions. The breeding has been granted the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status.

Karel Koch stepped down as Bratislava mayor after three days to help those in need

The legacy of prominent Czech doctor Karel Koch, who founded a Bratislava sanatorium for female patients and the needy and stood up against two authoritarian regimes on the territory of Slovakia, has fallen into almost complete oblivion.

Doctor Karel Koch (Source: Courtesy of MMB)

OTHER WEEKEND STORIES

Museum: What do an English racket, American ball, and Adidas gloves look like after restoration?

Wine: Augustín Mrázik bought the historical and run-down cellars of Alois Sonntag to resume the production of currant win in Bratislava’s Devín.

Art: The portrait of Santa Filomena, a beautiful martyr, can be seen in eastern Slovakian churches.

Winter holidays: Choosing a cottage for New Year’s Eve should still not be a problem, as there are still plenty of them on offer. However, you should take into consideration that prices are the highest during the peak season.

That's it for this week. Have a restful weekend.

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk