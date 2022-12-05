Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Dec 2022 at 12:14

Christmas tram once again returns to Bratislava

A ride is free of charge.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Christmas tram that operated in Bratislava last year.The Christmas tram that operated in Bratislava last year. (Source: TASR)

From December 5, residents of Bratislava and visitors to the city can once again take a ride on the Christmas tram through the centre. The ride is free of charge, states the Visit Bratislava website.

The tram, decorated with Christmas lights, will operate until January 6, 2023.

Running at approximately half-hour intervals, the tram will take passengers on a circuit ride starting at Jesenského Street, and will continue through SNP Square, Kapucínska, through the tunnel, and by the riverbank back to Jesenského.

On work days the tram will operate between 16.00 and 20.00, with prolonged time schedule on weekends, holidays, and school break starting at 12.00 until 20.00. The only exception will be December 24 and 25 when the tram will not operate.

