Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Dec 2022 at 11:03  I Premium content

Košice receives a rare villa, hundreds of sculptures and thousands of drawings by a renowned artist

The donor is Eva Mathéová.

author
Michal Lendel, Judita Čermáková
External contributor
(Source: Korzár/Judita Čermáková)

The public had so far been able to see the works of one of the most prominent Slovak sculptors, Ján Mathé, almost exclusively in the streets of Košice.

Now, art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn about the work of this master from Košice in a much more intimate environment - the house where he worked and lived with his wife Eva Mathéová for years.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The intention to create a "Mathé Villa Studio Museum" out of their home arose from her initiative.

The museum will be established and operated by the city of Košice.

Spouses' gift to their hometown

With this intention, the 90-year-old widow of the artist, who died in 2012, donated a rare villa with a studio to the city.

The property, which is located among houses in Čermel, near Lokomotíva Stadium, has been registered in the list of national cultural monuments since 2019.

An integral part is the valuable furniture, and together with this property, Košice received 400 sculptures, more than 2,000 drawings and 1,300 books focusing on the visual arts.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Friendships give our lives colour when the world seems grey.

That's what friends are for

Listen to four foreigners discuss the challenges and joys of friendship while living in Slovakia.


4. dec

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 8 and December 18, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


8. dec
A biomethane station in Jelšava in the Banská Bystrica Region.

Energy firms face windfall tax

Plants and suppliers slapped with 90 per cent levy.


7. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad