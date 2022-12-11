Košice receives a rare villa, hundreds of sculptures and thousands of drawings by a renowned artist

The donor is Eva Mathéová.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The public had so far been able to see the works of one of the most prominent Slovak sculptors, Ján Mathé, almost exclusively in the streets of Košice.

Now, art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn about the work of this master from Košice in a much more intimate environment - the house where he worked and lived with his wife Eva Mathéová for years.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The intention to create a "Mathé Villa Studio Museum" out of their home arose from her initiative.

The museum will be established and operated by the city of Košice.

Spouses' gift to their hometown

With this intention, the 90-year-old widow of the artist, who died in 2012, donated a rare villa with a studio to the city.

The property, which is located among houses in Čermel, near Lokomotíva Stadium, has been registered in the list of national cultural monuments since 2019.

An integral part is the valuable furniture, and together with this property, Košice received 400 sculptures, more than 2,000 drawings and 1,300 books focusing on the visual arts.