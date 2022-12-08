Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Dec 2022 at 10:51

Slovakia had one of the warmest autumns in 150 years

Unusually warm autumn end, but snow expected soon.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Sme)

This year’s autumn in Slovakia has lacked long-term frosting and has had almost no frost days in southwest of the country. This unusually warm autumn is recorded to have been the fourteenth warmest since 1871, writes the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ).

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Hydrometeorological station in the southwestern town Hurbanovo recorded 11°C on average, one of the fourteen highest temperatures since the start of the records in 1871. Bratislava also basked in warmer temperatures longer than usual. Meteorologists recorded the first minus temperatures in the late evening of November 29. “This was the latest start of minus temperatures during the autumn season since 1951,” wrote the SHMU.

With the first minus temperatures, rain is expected to slowly turn to snow. Slovaks can enjoy snow in the upcoming days, especially during the very end of the week. Drizzle is expected in lower locations, heavier snowing in higher locations and mountains.

The forecast warns drivers to be particularly careful on frosted roads. Fog, heavy wind, and snowing might worsen driving conditions.

Top stories

News digest: Ski operators deride lower VAT, still have to close

Session on no-confidence vote against government starts. Learn more in today's digest.


7 h
A biomethane station in Jelšava in the Banská Bystrica Region.

Energy firms face windfall tax

Plants and suppliers slapped with 90 per cent levy.


7. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad