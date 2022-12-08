Bratislava Christmas markets serve old-time drink you have probably never tasted before

Christmas markets are back in full swing after two pandemic years.

Christmas markets on the Main Square in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Locals and visitors to Bratislava can experience advent as we knew it before the pandemic in the capital.

Bratislava's Christmas markets are back, offering traditional cigánska [a slice of bread with pork, onion and mustard], lokše [thin potato pancakes], accompanied by mulled wine, as well as specialties from the times Bratislava was called Pressburg.

“I tried wärmlich as this is something I hadn't ever drunk before. I’d just heard and read about it so far,” said Viera Jurkovičová, her plastic cup filled with a beverage resembling mulled red wine and a cap of whipped cream. “It's quite strong, but tasty.”

​​Wärmlich – a sweet hot alcoholic drink from red wine and wine spirit or brandy, was a Pressburg specialty. Despite the many ingredients needed to make the original drinks, the recipe is quite simple.