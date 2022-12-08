Bratislava Christmas markets serve old-time drink you have probably never tasted before

Locals and visitors to Bratislava can experience advent as we knew it before the pandemic in the capital.
Bratislava's Christmas markets are back, offering traditional cigánska [a slice of bread with pork, onion and mustard], lokše [thin potato pancakes], accompanied by mulled wine, as well as specialties from the times Bratislava was called Pressburg.
“I tried wärmlich as this is something I hadn't ever drunk before. I’d just heard and read about it so far,” said Viera Jurkovičová, her plastic cup filled with a beverage resembling mulled red wine and a cap of whipped cream. “It's quite strong, but tasty.”
Wärmlich – a sweet hot alcoholic drink from red wine and wine spirit or brandy, was a Pressburg specialty. Despite the many ingredients needed to make the original drinks, the recipe is quite simple.