Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Jan 2023 at 18:18  I Premium content

Nature enchants tourists day and night in this tower

A new attraction has emerged on the northern edge of Trenčín. Opening after three years it fulfills several functions in the relaxation zone.

author
Peter Martinák
External contributor
(Source: Peter Martinák)

One of the highest observation towers in Slovakia has no competition in the Trenčín region. It stands at the border of Istebník and Zlatovce, from where you can see Martinské hole and Veľký Kriváň. The uniqueness of the building also lies in the technology for monitoring fires.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Several paths lead to the tower. It can only be reached on the asphalt road from the parking lot at the former gamekeeper’s lodge in Horné Orechové. A newly established buffet is located at this starting point.

Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide.Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

This oasis of peace in nature has not yet fulfilled its potential. "In addition to refreshments, we are preparing several options for sports and relaxation. Horses are already running on the adjacent slopes, and over time they will be joined by other animals. We want to continue the tradition of the farmers, who in the past managed the fields and mined stone mud," explained investor Igor Boledovič.

The circuit starting and finishing next to the so-called mine is six kilometers long. Tourists have several reasons to take a break on the route along the ridge of the massif. They can refresh themselves from the renewed well. They have a gazebo with a fireplace at their disposal at the overlook above the forest. The educational character of the walk is given by the information boards that appeal visitors to leave the animals in peace.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

The Foreigners’ Police unlearns English

Over the decades, this Slovak institution has proved both durable and obdurate.


4. jan

News digest: What to expect from second flu wave

Why cybersecurity giant Eset could leave Slovakia. Learn more in today's digest.


16 h
J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Prešov.

Health Ministry reveals its draft list of acute-care hospitals

Bratislava is the only city with hospitals in the top category.


3. jan
Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava.

A helpline places help directly in kids’ pockets

Young people are the most vulnerable, IPčko offers online and offline help.


2. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad