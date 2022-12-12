Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Dec 2022 at 14:38  I Premium content

Heger hangs by a thread

He is scrambling for the votes of some pretty fringe MPs.

Michaela Terenzani
PM Eduard Heger (left) and SaS leader Richard Sulík. PM Eduard Heger (left) and SaS leader Richard Sulík. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The government could fall in the next few days. Slovak are ministers in Kyiv, and will bring back an award. Orbán’s foreign minister finds a sympathetic ear in Slovakia. The north and east of Slovakia are buried under snow.

Government’s fall could be imminent

Eduard Heger has been edging closer than ever to the premature end of his prime-ministerial term this past week. On Thursday, parliament started debating a no-confidence motion in him, initiated by his one-time coalition ally Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) together with Hlas, the party of Smer breakaways led by Peter Pellegrini.

In public, Heger is proceeding with his usual strategy – begging politicians across the spectrum not to bring him and his ministers down. He has re-stated the need for stability in the face of unprecedented crises and implied that without him at the government’s helm, mayhem would follow.

