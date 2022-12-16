Weekend: Netflix will produce Jánošík, but he will be a teenage girl

A legendary Bratislava diner, at which a Slovak president used to eat tripe soup, has reopened after almost a decade.

Slovak photographer Tomáš Slovinský's picture of the lunar occultation of Mars from December 8, taken in Košice, is featured on NASA's website as picture of the day on December 15, 2022. (Source: NASA/T.S.)

Noble Christmas at Bojnice Castle

One of the most beautiful castles in Slovakia, Bojnice Castle, runs Christmas-themed tours until January 8, during which visitors will learn more about how noble people like Ján Pálffy and Matúš Čák Trenčiansky spent their Christmas.

Music and aromas carried around at the festively decorated castle underline the Christmas atmosphere.

Guided tours: from Wednesday until Sunday (10:00 – 15:00).

Closed castle: December 24 and 25, January 1.

CHRISTMAS IN BRATISLAVA

Christmas tours around Rómer’s House in Bratislava for children and adults: visitors will learn about the history of the building and who František Rómer was. Tours, which will be in Slovak, will be held on December 18, 28 and 31. Reservations are required.

for children and adults: visitors will learn about the history of the building and who František Rómer was. Tours, which will be in Slovak, will be held on December 18, 28 and 31. Reservations are required. At the Stará Tržnica building, people can buy original Christmas presents until December 21. The “Salónka” event, a festival of local art, design, books and food, is hosting 300 sellers under one roof. Sellers change after several days. Admission: €2. Opening hours: from 14:00 to 20:00.

A Stará Tržnica, visitors can taste kimchi soup, a stew-like Korean dish. (Source: Facebook/Stará Tržnica)

Museum, art gallery, or art museum?

The Ministry of Culture is working on the new Museums Act, which will change the definition of museums and their mission. Even the name of the bill is shorter than the name of the current law as “art galleries” have been dropped.

The ministry explains that, by international standards, art galleries are defined as museums specialising in visual art, citing the Museum of Modern Art in NYC as an example, which is why art galleries will vanish from Slovak legislation. The ministry adds it has no intention to bring museum and gallery communities together as they are somewhat different in their way of presenting and protecting cultural heritage, nor will art galleries be forced to change their names accordingly.

However, the Council of Art Galleries in Slovakia claims the way the art gallery is defined in the bill – in one sentence and as an art museum - is insufficient.

“The bill ignores the important fact that the art gallery also works with a living current culture and actively reflects current social issues,” Ľudmila Kasaj Poláčková, the council’s head, told the Pravda daily.

Museum news:

In eastern Slovakia, the Museum of Shoes, first of its kind in Slovakia, has opened.

The Slovak National Museum runs an exhibition of 30 photographs that showcases the biggest sports achievements by Slovak athletes as captured by the TASR news agency.

Waves to honour Covid-19 victims

The Ružinovské Jazero lake in Bratislava will serve as a monument honouring the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Radek Taláš' winning design. (Source: Radek Taláš/MIB)

The winning artwork design, created by Czech architect Radek Taláš, consists of seven piers around the lake. By each of the piers, a device that will create artificial waves will be installed, creating ephemeral images.

The lake is located near the Ružinov Hospital, and the installation will be part of a wider revitalisation of the area, the Metropolitan Institute said.

Film: Netflix is going to invest in a Polish production called “Lady Janosik”, which refers to Slovakia’s legend about highwayman Jánošík. The national hero is often compared to Robin Hood. However, the Polish adventure film’s main character will be a teenage girl. The film will be directed by Kalina Alabrudzińska, who is known for her “Sexify” sex comedy streamed on Netflix. Polish people know Jánošík mostly because of a 1974 TV series in which Marek Perepeczko stars.

Theatre: Bratislava’s Nová Scéna theatre has purchased a building that the theatre has been renting from the Old Town borough until now.

Karmina reopens after almost a decade

The Karmina diner in Bratislava in 2014. (Source: Facebook/Karmina u mäsiarov)

The legendary Bratislava diner, Karmina, on 12 Štúrová Street in the city centre has reopened, albeit the owner is different.

The Bratislavské Noviny local news website writes that people can select from six different traditional meals, such as beef stewed in horseradish sauce served with homemade dumpling or chicken liver on onion served with rice, for an affordable price, €5.99.

Karmina opened for the first time in 1975. It became a popular place not only for students and blue-collar workers but also officers. It shut down in 2014.

Former president Ivan Gašparovič used to eat tripe soup at the diner.

That's it for this week. Have a restful weekend. - Peter

