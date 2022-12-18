Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Dec 2022

Slovak stamps still world-beating ahead of Postage Stamp and Philately Day

Distinguished artists help create designs.

Matúš Beňo
Martin Vančo.Martin Vančo. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

In 2019, Slovak postal service Slovenská Pošta, won a record ten awards for its postage stamps. "We win awards more or less regularly in various competitions around the world," says Martin Vančo, head of POFIS, Slovenská Pošta’s philately service.

In an interview with the Slovak Spectator, Vančo explains why December 18 is important for philatelists in Slovakia, discusses the rare technology Slovak engravers use, and reveals why stamp collecting is no longer popular among young people.

I read an interview with a philatelist who said that it was relatively uncommon to get postage stamps at post offices today. Is that true?

If they were an older person, they were probably talking about the fact that in the past all stamps issued by Slovenská Pošta were available at every post office. However, considering how communication is developing and how the postal system is being digitalised, rather than being used for postal services, stamps are collected especially by philatelists and issued also for state-representative purposes. It is pointless overwhelming post offices with stamps that are not needed on a mass scale any more.

You mentioned that the postal system is developing. Can you tell us more?

You know how much correspondence you send yourself. A postage stamp is not the only tool that can be used to pay for postal services. There is also so-called flat-rate postage. This option is often used by companies that subscribe to the service for a year. However, all post offices, of which there are more than 1,300, have stamps available and can offer them to clients for use in domestic mail.

What does this mean for philatelists?

We have around 50 post offices with so-called ‘philatelic counters’ where collectors can go and get any stamp issued in a given year. If a philatelist lives in a district town where the post office does not have such a ‘counter’, or in a village whose post office does not have all stamps issued – due to economy of logistics - they can order them at POFIS.

In Slovakia, December 18 is Postage Stamp and Philately Day. When did this begin?

This day is special because after the establishment of the First Czechoslovak Republic in late 1918 the new country’s first postage stamps were issued on this day. It was a series of 26 postage stamps called Hradčany (after the Prague Castle District - Ed. note) issued during years 1918 - 1920 designed by the world-renowned Czechoslovak artist Alfons Mucha.

What were the most exceptional stamps created in Czechoslovakia?

