Heger doesn’t have what it takes – even to leave

As prime minister, “culture of respect” has been his catchphrase. There was little dignity in the manner of his government’s fall.

Heger’s government ends. What’s next?

We will rule here forever, OĽaNO leader and finance minister Igor Matovič said in a typically off-colour attempt at humour in November. Just a few weeks later, parliament voted out the government of Eduard Heger after roughly one and a half years in office. Its time in power, just like that of the preceding government led by Matovič himself, was marked by rancour and personal disputes among the ruling partners, lack of competence in many departments, and apparently unending conflict. When criticised, Heger would respond with his often-mocked catchphrase about the need for a “culture of respect”. Yet the way his government ended was less than dignified.