Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Dec 2022 at 14:40  I Premium content

Heger doesn’t have what it takes – even to leave

As prime minister, “culture of respect” has been his catchphrase. There was little dignity in the manner of his government’s fall.

Michaela Terenzani
President Zuzana Čaputová received Eduard Heger's resignation as prime minister on December 16.President Zuzana Čaputová received Eduard Heger's resignation as prime minister on December 16. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia.

This is the last edition of Last Week in Slovakia for 2022. We’re taking a break next week and will be back to mark Slovakia’s 30th birthday at the turn of the year. The Slovak Spectator team wishes you happy holidays.

Heger’s government ends. What’s next?

We will rule here forever, OĽaNO leader and finance minister Igor Matovič said in a typically off-colour attempt at humour in November. Just a few weeks later, parliament voted out the government of Eduard Heger after roughly one and a half years in office. Its time in power, just like that of the preceding government led by Matovič himself, was marked by rancour and personal disputes among the ruling partners, lack of competence in many departments, and apparently unending conflict. When criticised, Heger would respond with his often-mocked catchphrase about the need for a “culture of respect”. Yet the way his government ended was less than dignified.

