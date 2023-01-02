A helpline places help directly in kids’ pockets

Young people are the most vulnerable, IPčko offers online and offline help.

We wanted for youths to carry their psychologists in a pocket, says Zuzana Juráneková, a psychologist behind the mental health helpline for young people.

“When a young person gets left alone, due to the extreme reactions to current situations their perspective for a vision of a way out gets dimmer, they may think a solution does not exist – which is not true,” Juráneková told The Slovak Spectator.

Suicides dominate the causes of deaths of people aged 15-29. When a tragedy occurs, young people are the most fragile, vulnerable ones since they still lack the experience to adapt to a working coping mechanism. Lacking the experience to manage emotions at the time of hardship, intense situations turn into immense stress that can lead to serious mental health issues.

IPčko.sk is an online crisis centre that was created as the answer to youth’s calls – quite literally. Young people can reach out via phone calls, online chat, mail and video calls. The very first step was to offer free, anonymous, and professional help: a security that someone is always there when they need help the most.

IPčko.sk declares it wants to provide help to people regardless of their economic class, time management and even physical availability. To afford a licensed therapist, to make time between classes and part-time jobs or to travel across the region is often difficult to manage for younger people. An online helpline removes most of these obstacles.

Psychologists monitor social media to find kids in need