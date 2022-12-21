At Christmas time, forget about decluttering

Helping people organise their things is a lonely job, says the woman who teaches Marie Kondo’s method in Slovakia.

Typical Slovak thriftiness, combined with an economic model that pushes people to buy things they do not really need, leads to homes cluttered with needless items people are unable to throw away.

And since the market economy responds to people’s needs, there is now a service that can help resolve that problem: professional organising experts who will not only help people get rid of things they do not need, but teach clients how not to relapse back into clutter.

“I will not tidy up your household for you; that wouldn’t help you,” says professional organising expert Zuzana Mrázová. “It is more like teaching someone to fish instead of giving them fish.”

Mrázová is one of Slovakia’s three certified KonMari consultants. These are professional tidying experts trained to help people organise their homes using the KonMari Method. It was developed by the Japanese woman Marie Kondo with her “spark joy” slogan and the promise of there being magic to tidying up your mess.

How to become a master organiser