Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
22. Dec 2022 at 13:58  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 22 and January 1, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
Bratislava welcomed 2013 with fireworks.Bratislava welcomed 2013 with fireworks. (Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

CONCERT: Christmas concert dedicated to Haydn; Dec 22, 18:00
CONCERT: Jozef Holly - Christmas Piano Show; Dec 28, 19:00
OPERA: The Bat - gala opera; Dec 29, 18:00
MUSICAL: New Year's Eve performance Jánošík; Dec 31, 17:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve at SMOLENICE CASTLE; Dec 31, 18:00
GALA: The Bat - New Year’s Eve Gala; Dec 31, 19:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve in Hron; Dec 31, 19:00
EVENT: BURLESQUE SHOW New Year's Eve special; Dec 31, 21:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve at The Club; Dec 31, 21:00
BALLET: Cinderella; Jan 1, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Countrywide events

Top stories

Choices, choices: Slovak consumers have a much wider selection of goods to choose from in 2022 than they did in 1993.

Slovaks can afford much more than they could 30 years ago

Independent Slovakia was founded during a wrenching economic transformation.


12 h
Spending the New Year's Eve in mountains is very popular.

Despite high prices, Slovaks flock to cottages for New Year's Eve

Even accommodations in lesser-known areas are easily reserved.


29. nov
The East Tower project with the 250-metre tall tower.

Bratislava may have one of the tallest skyscrapers in Europe

The new landmark is planned for the site near Apollo Bridge.


27. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad