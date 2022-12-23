Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Dec 2022 at 14:39

Christmas trees get a second chance in Bratislava

The trees will be transferred into bookshelves after Christmas is over.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of wooden pens for collection of used Christmas trees installed across Bratisalva is on Primaciálne Square.One of wooden pens for collection of used Christmas trees installed across Bratisalva is on Primaciálne Square. (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava City Council )

Bratislava continues to advance the collection and reuse of discarded Christmas trees to a new higher level. This year, apart from building wooden pens, where people can leave the trees after Christmas, they will be used to produce bookshelves by Ikea.

“The trees will be transformed into bookshelves, which we will deliver, together with books from the Kolo reuse centre, to centres for children and families, a volunteer centre or nursing homes,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo.

Last year, during the second year of the project, the city collected more than 200 tonnes of Christmas trees. They ended up in the local composting plant.

The municipal company Komunálny Podnik started installing almost 800 wooden pens to collect Christmas trees in Bratislava on December 15. These are produced out of calamity wood from the municipal forests.

The municipal waste management company Odvod a Likvidácia Odpadu (OLO) are calling on people to discard trees without Christmas decorations so they can be re-used. EKO BUČINA will produce chipboard out of the trees and then IKEA Industry will manufacture the iconic Billy bookshelves. About 10 Christmas trees are necessary to manufacture a Billy bookshelf measuring 80 x 28 x 202 cm.

Bratislava

Sustainable Tourism in Slovakia

