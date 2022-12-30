Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

30. Dec 2022

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 29 and January 8, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Fireworks in Banská Bystrica on January 1, 2020. This year major Slovak cities have decided to cancel firework displays on New Year's Eve.Fireworks in Banská Bystrica on January 1, 2020. This year major Slovak cities have decided to cancel firework displays on New Year's Eve. (Source: Dušan Hein/TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

OPERA: The Bat - gala opera; Dec 29, 18:00
CONCERT: New Year’s Eve concert; Dec 30-31, 19:00
MUSICAL: New Year's Eve performance Jánošík; Dec 31, 17:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve at SMOLENICE CASTLE; Dec 31, 18:00
EVENT: New Year’s Eve at ŠIMÁK Castle; Dec 31, 19:00
GALA: The Bat - New Year’s Eve Gala; Dec 31, 19:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve in Hron; Dec 31, 19:00
EVENT: BURLESQUE SHOW New Year's Eve special; Dec 31, 21:00
EVENT: New Year's Eve at The Club; Dec 31, 21:00
BALLET: Cinderella; Jan 1, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

