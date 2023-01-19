Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jan 2023

Like from a fairytale. Touristic shelters in Kysuce region resemble a stilt house

Wooden shelters are located in remote places of Krásno.

Pavol Stolárik
(Source: Jaroslav Pitoňák)

New touristic shelters have been constructed in Krásno nad Kysucou, a town in northern Slovakia, where hikers wandering around settlements and localities around the city can rest their heads at night. Prepare your backpack, a warm sleeping bag and tune in for a great experience. The reward is a beautiful nature and beautiful views of the surrounding hills. Waking up early in the Kysucká vrchovina highlands is definitely worth it.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

Wooden shelters are located in remote places of Krásno. One is in the Kysucká vrchovina highlands near the settlement of Vyšné Vane, which is the highest settlement in the city at an altitude of 700 meters. The second shelter is on the other side of town in Javorníky above the village of Grapov (675 m above sea level) in Hlucháňov. Both settlements are located high and set in beautiful nature, where there are traditional wooden houses, farm buildings and religious monuments.

