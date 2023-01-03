Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Jan 2023

Car plates undergo redesign. What will change? (Q&A)

Fewer fees and administration required.

Peter Kováč
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME Archive)

Drivers shouting hate towards each other because of the region they were born in should gradually disappear from roads in Slovakia.

For the first time since its establishment 30 years ago, Slovakia will start issuing registration plates without district abbreviations starting from the beginning of the new year.

At the same time, the plates will undergo a redesign. It will no longer be possible to tell which district the car comes from. Coloured plates for electric cars will also be abandoned. Changing plates when someone from another district becomes the new owner of a car will end.

"In the new year, we will significantly reduce financial costs of the state for the purchase of new license plates, and motor vehicle owners will also save on administrative fees," announced Interior Minister Roman Mikulec.

The changes in the Road Traffic Act were driven by SaS MPs lead by Marián Viskupič, who came up with the proposal at the beginning of last year.

The reason was also the overpriced purchase of metal plates from a single company, which the daily SME has drawn attention to in the past.

